Vicki Gunvalson Says Her RHOC Comeback Isn't As Simple As It Sounds At BravoCon 2022

Chances are, if you a fan of "The Real Housewives" franchise, you're aware of one of the original stars of the original series: Vicki Gunvalson. Gunvalson was one of the first five "Housewives" of the Bravo series, "The Real Housewives of Orange County," which first aired back in 2006. However, controversy erupted back in July 2019 when it was announced that, after 13 years as a leading cast member of the hit series, Gunvalson had been demoted from an "OG of the OC" to a "Friend" of the housewives, essentially relegating her from main cast to supporting.

The following year, Gunvalson stepped down from the franchise entirely, in part because of her demotion. Of course, this was no surprise given how she had already said she felt like a "has-been" among her fellow co-stars. Later, however, some fans began speculating that Gunvalson might stage a comeback to the series, in large part due to her popularity and status as one of the "OGs." However, in light of some statements made at BravoCon 2022, it seems as though Gunvalson's long-awaited comeback may not be as simple as it sounds.