Vicki Gunvalson Says Her RHOC Comeback Isn't As Simple As It Sounds At BravoCon 2022
Chances are, if you a fan of "The Real Housewives" franchise, you're aware of one of the original stars of the original series: Vicki Gunvalson. Gunvalson was one of the first five "Housewives" of the Bravo series, "The Real Housewives of Orange County," which first aired back in 2006. However, controversy erupted back in July 2019 when it was announced that, after 13 years as a leading cast member of the hit series, Gunvalson had been demoted from an "OG of the OC" to a "Friend" of the housewives, essentially relegating her from main cast to supporting.
The following year, Gunvalson stepped down from the franchise entirely, in part because of her demotion. Of course, this was no surprise given how she had already said she felt like a "has-been" among her fellow co-stars. Later, however, some fans began speculating that Gunvalson might stage a comeback to the series, in large part due to her popularity and status as one of the "OGs." However, in light of some statements made at BravoCon 2022, it seems as though Gunvalson's long-awaited comeback may not be as simple as it sounds.
Vicki Gunvalson may not return for the next season of RHOC after all
According to reports from The List, original "Real Housewives" star Vicki Gunvalson made some statements during the Right The Relationship panel at BravoCon 2022, which may temper fans' hopes that she will be returning for the show's 17th season. When asked whether she would return to the franchise "soon," she stated simply, "That's up to Bravo." She also reflected on how painful it was for her to leave the series, saying, "It was a tough one. I feel like there's still so much left."
In the end, it seems as though Gunvalson (and her fans) may have gotten their answer. On October 14, HollywoodLife editor Christopher Rogers dropped a bombshell statement regarding her future status on the show. "Despite that photo that went viral," he tweeted, likely referring to photos of Gunvalson filming with fellow "Housewives" stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, which went viral last month, "Vicki Gunvalson may not be returning to #RHOC for Season 17." He then quoted "Real Housewives" executive producer Alfonso Rosales when asked if Gunvalson would be returning: "From the people I know [working on the show], the answer is no."