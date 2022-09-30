Vicki Gunvalson Appears To Have Last Laugh In RHOC Casting Controversy

It's probably not surprising, but onscreen isn't the only place you'll find drama for "The Real Housewives of Orange County." There's plenty of drama off screen as well. The latest has to do with the casting for the Southern California show's 17th season.

The Season 16 finale aired in April 2022, and though there was talk of rebooting the series by shaking up the casting in January 2021, as Andy Cohen hinted on Twitter, their attempts didn't work. Season 16 brought back Heather "Fancy Pants" Dubrow, per Entertainment Tonight, in addition to regulars Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, and added two new cast members, Noella Bergener and Jennifer Armstrong — who have already decided they're done with the series. They also got rid of Brauwyn Windham-Burke, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, and the controversial Kelly Dodd. But despite starting strong with ratings over one million viewers by Episode 2, per TV Deets, the season never passed that threshold again, and the finale brought in a new ratings low.

It looks like producers may be trying to fix that. They've brought back popular housewife Tamra Judge for "RHOC" Season 17, and Judge told her BFF, original 2006 housewife Vicki Gunvalson, that she wanted to include her in filming as much as she could, according to Us Weekly. But producers had not invited Gunvalson back for Season 17. However, it seems perhaps the show has realized their error — or Judge is taking matters into her own hands.