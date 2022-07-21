Tamra Judge Confirms What We Suspected About Her Future On RHOC
Tamra Judge has finally given an update as to whether or not she's returning to "The Real Housewives of Orange County."
The reality star was the longest-running full-time cast member in Housewives history before her departure from "RHOC," but in 2020, she exited the show after reportedly getting "demoted" and offered less money. While she was asked to return for a few episodes to close out her storyline, Judge refused and went on to announce her official exit. "It's been a wild ride, and after all these years, I'm looking forward to life away from the cameras," Judge told People at the time. "I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms."
Weeks later, she revealed that her ex-husband Simon Barney's cancer diagnosis contributed to her decision. "I was going to say I wasn't coming back at the reunion. I had just found out about Simon days before the reunion. I was a mess," she told Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis Live in February 2020. Speaking with People, she also said that the situation "made me reevaluate my life." As a fan favorite, viewers had always hoped that she would return eventually, but she broke everyone's hearts when she said on Instagram that it was "not happening." But, now it seems that Judge had a change of heart, as she's reportedly making a huge comeback.
Tamra Judge will be returning to RHOC
Tamra Judge is gearing up to return to "The Real Housewives of Orange County." On Twitter, she surprised everyone with the announcement that she's officially back. "The Judge is back and drama's in session. #RHOC #Season17," she wrote.
In true Judge fashion, she also dropped by "Watch What Happens Live," where she grabbed a prop orange to indicate her return. She didn't spill any more details about her comeback, but fans took to Twitter to share their excitement. "You're all the juice they need!" one fan said. "Congrats babydoll. You deserve it. Now go make some good TV," tweeted another, to which Judge replied, "Thank you King! The b**** is back and you know I won't disappoint."
Judge is aware that many fans are rooting for her, and according to the star herself, it's because she tells it like it is. "I would say it's my personality. I have truth serum running through my veins and I think that in my role, I just say how it is," she told The Wrap. "And I don't really think too much about like, 'Oh I want to protect my image. I don't want people to think of me that way.'"