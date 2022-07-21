Tamra Judge Confirms What We Suspected About Her Future On RHOC

Tamra Judge has finally given an update as to whether or not she's returning to "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

The reality star was the longest-running full-time cast member in Housewives history before her departure from "RHOC," but in 2020, she exited the show after reportedly getting "demoted" and offered less money. While she was asked to return for a few episodes to close out her storyline, Judge refused and went on to announce her official exit. "It's been a wild ride, and after all these years, I'm looking forward to life away from the cameras," Judge told People at the time. "I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms."

Weeks later, she revealed that her ex-husband Simon Barney's cancer diagnosis contributed to her decision. "I was going to say I wasn't coming back at the reunion. I had just found out about Simon days before the reunion. I was a mess," she told Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis Live in February 2020. Speaking with People, she also said that the situation "made me reevaluate my life." As a fan favorite, viewers had always hoped that she would return eventually, but she broke everyone's hearts when she said on Instagram that it was "not happening." But, now it seems that Judge had a change of heart, as she's reportedly making a huge comeback.