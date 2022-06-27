What Tamra Judge Was Like Before She Became A Real Housewife

Tamra Judge was once one of the longest-running cast members of the "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Along with Vicki Gunvalson, she was one of the OG's of the OC and became a fan favorite. According to her IMDb page, Judge first started appearing on the show in 2007. At the time, she was married to Simon Barney, and fans saw their rollercoaster relationship play out on the series. Fans also saw her romance with her now-husband, Eddie Judge, bloom on-screen. And who could forget her crazy antics with BFF Gunvalson?

Sadly, like many members of different "Housewives" franchises, Judge's time on the series didn't last forever. In February 2020, she explained to People that several factors played into her not returning to the series, including her ex-husband, Simon Barney's battle with throat cancer. She said Barney's cancer diagnosis made her "reevaluate" her life. "The reality of it is, after Eddie's heart condition and now Simon with cancer, it's just very hard for me to want to go on a show where people are screaming and yelling and arguing about things that don't even matter," she told the outlet.

Luckily, fans of Judge can still see glimpses of her on re-runs from time to time, and seeing her on the series brings the nostalgia. But believe it or not, before she began as a series regular on "RHOC," Judge had a totally different gig that may come as a surprise to many.