Craig Conover Gets Candid About His Future With Paige DeSorbo At BravoCon 2022

What's better than the drama that airs on Bravo? Getting the tea spilled from the stars themselves at BravoCon 2022, of course!

Everyone's favorite Bravolebrities have gathered in New York City — from the "Real Housewives," to "Southern Charm," to "Summer House" — giving fans all the juiciest gossip, including Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo. Conover and DeSorbo began dating back in October 2021, per E! News. The two met and sparked romance rumors after starring on "Winter House," which features a crossover of "Southern Charm" and "Summer House" stars.

Now as the two stars celebrate their one-year anniversary, the pair joined the Modern Love panel at BravoCon. There, Conover and DeSorbo were joined by fellow "Summer House" stars including Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke, who married in 2021, and Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, who recently got engaged. Surrounded by happy couples, it didn't take long for Conover and DeSorbo to dish on what we all are dying to know — when they plan to tie the knot.