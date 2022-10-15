Craig Conover Gets Candid About His Future With Paige DeSorbo At BravoCon 2022
What's better than the drama that airs on Bravo? Getting the tea spilled from the stars themselves at BravoCon 2022, of course!
Everyone's favorite Bravolebrities have gathered in New York City — from the "Real Housewives," to "Southern Charm," to "Summer House" — giving fans all the juiciest gossip, including Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo. Conover and DeSorbo began dating back in October 2021, per E! News. The two met and sparked romance rumors after starring on "Winter House," which features a crossover of "Southern Charm" and "Summer House" stars.
Now as the two stars celebrate their one-year anniversary, the pair joined the Modern Love panel at BravoCon. There, Conover and DeSorbo were joined by fellow "Summer House" stars including Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke, who married in 2021, and Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, who recently got engaged. Surrounded by happy couples, it didn't take long for Conover and DeSorbo to dish on what we all are dying to know — when they plan to tie the knot.
Craig Conover says he'd be happy to propose when Paige DeSorbo's ready
Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo have plans to tie the knot — just not anytime soon.
While at the Modern Love panel at BravoCon 2022 , DeSorbo explained that she would have to move for her and Conover to be engaged. Conover currently lives in Charleston, South Carolina, while DeSorbo resides in New York City. "My family lives in New York and I love them so much," DeSorbo said at the conference, according to The List. Conover and DeSorbo have been in a long distance relationship since they began dating in 2021. In June, Conover dished that, while their relationship was going strong, the distance was becoming more difficult to endure, per Page Six.
However, fans are speculating Conover could be moving to New York City to be with DeSorbo, as his best friend Austen Kroll works to open up a new restaurant in the city. While at the Modern Love panel, Conover didn't reveal whether or not a move was in the works for him and DeSorbo, he did dish that a future engagement is. "Whenever Paige is ready to say yes," he said. "This is up to her."