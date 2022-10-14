One Housewife's Long-Debated Return To RHONY Legacy Teased At BravoCon 2022

Casting for "The Real Housewives of New York" legacy spinoff has been on the down-low since Andy Cohen announced the throwback iteration earlier this year — but did a producer just drop a major hint at BravoCon 2022?

When Andy Cohen confirmed to Variety that a throwback "RHONY" was in the works back in March, he revealed that the cast would feature stars of seasons past. However, he declined to comment on just who would make the cut. Naturally, that sent fans into a tailspin, trying to figure out who would be brought back onto their screens — and former cast members weren't immune to the excitement, either. Speaking on HollywoodLife's "Pay Attention Puh-Lease" podcast, Leah McSweeney admitted that she didn't have any insider knowledge, though she hinted that if she was re-cast, she'd love to be reunited with three past co-stars, in particular. "That's LuAnn [de Lesseps], Dorinda [Medley], and Tinsley [Mortimer]," she says.

As for de Lesseps, she told ET, "I would definitely do the show if they asked me back." Medley, meanwhile, has made no attempts to hide her interest in a "Real Housewives" return. Speaking of the possibility of being brought back, she not-so-subtly quipped on her SiriusXM show, "I hope I do, because I'm the queen of making it nice."

All hints aside, Bravo has stayed silent on who will be back over the past few months, and there's even been some speculation as to whether the reboot is still going ahead. That is, until BravoCon ...