What Dorinda Medley Has Been Up To Since Leaving RHONY

Dorinda Medley first captured the attention of viewers on Season 7 of the "Real Housewives of New York." The show, which is known for its drama, is constantly the center of rumors and allegations, according to Page Six. After Medley's questionable behavior during Season 12, the Housewife revealed that she would be exiting from the show.

She broke the news via Instagram in August 2020, saying, "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success." While it appeared that Medley willingly left the franchise on her own, a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight that she was "actually fired" and that her "bad behavior at the [Season 12] reunion was the final straw."

Ever since Medley's exit from "Real Housewives of New York," she has been working on improving herself. She began seeking help from a life coach, Dr. Daryl Gioffre, according to Page Six. While working with the coach, she has learned to be more open and vulnerable about her feelings. The former Housewife is also a Nutrisystem spokesperson and lost 17 pounds after gaining weight during the pandemic, as reported by the Daily Mail. Her healthy lifestyle remains important to her as she continues to prioritize both physical and mental health. And after working on herself, the reality star just may be returning to TV screens.