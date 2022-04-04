Dorinda Medley Reveals The Happy Place That Relieves Her Anxiety
Who doesn't love themselves a little bit of Dorinda Medley? The outspoken star appeared on the Bravo hit "The Real Housewives of New York City" for a few seasons, and fans really got to see the fun vibe she added to the lady gang. Sadly, in August 2020, Dorinda announced she would be exiting the show, leaving many fans broken-hearted. Like, if she's not on the show to invite the women to Bluestone Manor, then how will we ever see Luann de Lesseps complaining about getting the fish room?
At the time of her exit, many people didn't know a ton of details as to why Dorinda left, but she spilled some major tea a few years later. "Of course, no one likes to be put on pause. No one likes to be rejected. It's not a good feeling. I played great face with everybody, wrote that beautiful statement on my Instagram," she told the "Today" show in March. Then I went home to my mother and bawled my eyes out." Ugh, go ahead and break our hearts, why don't you? However, when one door closes, a few more open, and even though she is no longer a housewife, Dorinda wrote a book and landed a radio show. It's safe to say that she's still doing pretty well for herself.
Luckily, fans can also still keep up with Dorinda on social media. In a recent post, she revealed that she's been struggling with some anxiety and shared where she went to ease her worries.
Dorinda Medley feels at home in Massachusetts with family
Dorinda Medley is most comfortable when she's at home. As fans know, the reality star has an apartment in New York City and another home in the Berkshires, but before all that, there was another place that Dorinda called home — Great Barrington, Massachusetts. The "Real Housewives of New York City" alum shared a sweet, multi-photo update, including one shot of her mother. Dorinda also shared a sweet caption about where she feels at home.
"Woke up in NYC on Sunday morning feeling a little overwhelmed, anxious, and lost, so I did exactly what I needed to," she wrote. "I came home. Home for me is not just the Berkshires or Bluestone Manor, home is this beautiful women, my mother." Dorinda explained that she took an Amtrak train out to see her mom and dad. "I immediately felt all my anxiety lift," she said of getting a home-cooked meal and seeing her folks. Dorinda also added that her "happy place" is at home, and her home is her mom. How sweet is that?
Dorinda definitely finds comfort at home and perhaps a little less drama now that she's no longer on "RHONY." But, in March, she sparked rumors of a return to the show after sharing a picture of herself and Luann de Lesseps gallivanting around the city. Many fans took to the comments section to plead for Dorinda to return to the series. Only time will tell.