Dorinda Medley Reveals The Happy Place That Relieves Her Anxiety

Who doesn't love themselves a little bit of Dorinda Medley? The outspoken star appeared on the Bravo hit "The Real Housewives of New York City" for a few seasons, and fans really got to see the fun vibe she added to the lady gang. Sadly, in August 2020, Dorinda announced she would be exiting the show, leaving many fans broken-hearted. Like, if she's not on the show to invite the women to Bluestone Manor, then how will we ever see Luann de Lesseps complaining about getting the fish room?

At the time of her exit, many people didn't know a ton of details as to why Dorinda left, but she spilled some major tea a few years later. "Of course, no one likes to be put on pause. No one likes to be rejected. It's not a good feeling. I played great face with everybody, wrote that beautiful statement on my Instagram," she told the "Today" show in March. Then I went home to my mother and bawled my eyes out." Ugh, go ahead and break our hearts, why don't you? However, when one door closes, a few more open, and even though she is no longer a housewife, Dorinda wrote a book and landed a radio show. It's safe to say that she's still doing pretty well for herself.

Luckily, fans can also still keep up with Dorinda on social media. In a recent post, she revealed that she's been struggling with some anxiety and shared where she went to ease her worries.