Dorinda Medley's Photo With Her Former RHONY Costar Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

It's no secret that Dorinda Medley has a soft spot in the hearts of many "Real Housewives of New York City" fans, and we would be lying if we said that we haven't dreamt of going to Blue Stone Manor. Dorinda made her first appearance on the series in Season 7, and we followed a lot of laughter, tears, and drama during her time on the show. The reality star talked a lot about the death of her husband Richard Medley, and fans also caught some glimpses of her relationship with John Mahdessian.

In 2020, news broke that Dorinda would no longer be on the series. If you watch the "RHONY" franchise, then you likely know that most cast members stick around for a long time (we're looking at you, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps). So obviously, many of us were rattled by the news of Dorinda's exit. "What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice," Dorinda wrote on Instagram. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away." The reality star also made sure to thank Bravo and NBC for the fantastic experience.

Shortly after, Dorinda chatted with Bethenny Frankel on her "Just B With Bethenny Frankel" podcast, sharing that it was not her decision to leave the popular series. "I thought I was going to have a great year. I wasn't given that option," she said, per TV Insider. Ugh!