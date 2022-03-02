Dorinda Medley's Photo With Her Former RHONY Costar Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
It's no secret that Dorinda Medley has a soft spot in the hearts of many "Real Housewives of New York City" fans, and we would be lying if we said that we haven't dreamt of going to Blue Stone Manor. Dorinda made her first appearance on the series in Season 7, and we followed a lot of laughter, tears, and drama during her time on the show. The reality star talked a lot about the death of her husband Richard Medley, and fans also caught some glimpses of her relationship with John Mahdessian.
In 2020, news broke that Dorinda would no longer be on the series. If you watch the "RHONY" franchise, then you likely know that most cast members stick around for a long time (we're looking at you, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps). So obviously, many of us were rattled by the news of Dorinda's exit. "What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice," Dorinda wrote on Instagram. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away." The reality star also made sure to thank Bravo and NBC for the fantastic experience.
Shortly after, Dorinda chatted with Bethenny Frankel on her "Just B With Bethenny Frankel" podcast, sharing that it was not her decision to leave the popular series. "I thought I was going to have a great year. I wasn't given that option," she said, per TV Insider. Ugh!
Dorinda and Luann's hangout is fueling nostalgia
Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps are taking New York by storm! Dorinda took to Instagram in early March to share a photo of herself and Luann stomping around the concrete jungle. Dorinda stood behind Luann, placing her hands on Luann's shoulders. Luann cocked her head to the side, and both ladies wore smiles on their faces. Dorinda made sure to tag their location at Bella Blu Restaurant. "Lunching, Laughing and Loving @countessluann We're Back NYC!" she wrote in the caption. The photo caught the eye of many Bravo fans, leaving many people to plead for Dorinda to return to the series. "Please be filming please be filming please be filming," one person commented. "Let's make it nice and bring Dorinda back!!" another begged.
Luann also shared a clip of the two walking down the sidewalk with a bouquet of flowers. "No, we are not getting married," she joked. Many fans commented on Luann's post and begged for Dorinda to come back. "Ugh I miss seeing them on RHONY," one fan commented. "Oh Dorinda please come back! and bring Bethenny with you," another wrote.
The plea for Dorinda to return comes amid rumors that another fan-favorite, Sonja Morgan, may not return for Season 14. Gossip account Dorinda Deadly tweeted that Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps may be the only two from the series who return, leaving room for plenty of new faces and perhaps a few old ones?