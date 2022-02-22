The Latest RHONY Casting Rumors Have Twitter In An Absolute Frenzy

The drama was so intense on Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New York" that even the network itself reportedly can't handle it. In-fighting was at peak level among the housewives, whether the vitriol was coming from newcomer Eboni K. Williams or original series member and famously feud-friendly Ramona Singer. Rumors circulated in July 2021 that Ramona was getting the boot from Season 14's lineup, but a Bravo insider dished to the Daily Mail that this was the false gossip spread by a cast mate. Meanwhile, talk around other housewives leaving intensified as well. "There is one cast member who producers have found particularly problematic as what viewers are seeing on television isn't real," the Daily Mail's source shared.

It wouldn't be the first time in "The Real Housewives" franchise that Bravo wiped much of the slate clean after fans tired of existing cast members. Franchise fans saw this happen already in the summer of 2021 with "The Real Housewives of Orange County." With fans promising to boycott if the controversial Kelly Dodd returned for Season 16 (per VICE), Bravo axed her along with the show's recent additions at the time, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas (per Variety).

Now, new rumors about potentially massive cast turnovers for "The Real Housewives of New York" Season 14 are grabbing fans' attention ... and not necessarily in the best way.