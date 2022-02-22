The Latest RHONY Casting Rumors Have Twitter In An Absolute Frenzy
The drama was so intense on Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New York" that even the network itself reportedly can't handle it. In-fighting was at peak level among the housewives, whether the vitriol was coming from newcomer Eboni K. Williams or original series member and famously feud-friendly Ramona Singer. Rumors circulated in July 2021 that Ramona was getting the boot from Season 14's lineup, but a Bravo insider dished to the Daily Mail that this was the false gossip spread by a cast mate. Meanwhile, talk around other housewives leaving intensified as well. "There is one cast member who producers have found particularly problematic as what viewers are seeing on television isn't real," the Daily Mail's source shared.
It wouldn't be the first time in "The Real Housewives" franchise that Bravo wiped much of the slate clean after fans tired of existing cast members. Franchise fans saw this happen already in the summer of 2021 with "The Real Housewives of Orange County." With fans promising to boycott if the controversial Kelly Dodd returned for Season 16 (per VICE), Bravo axed her along with the show's recent additions at the time, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas (per Variety).
Now, new rumors about potentially massive cast turnovers for "The Real Housewives of New York" Season 14 are grabbing fans' attention ... and not necessarily in the best way.
Are these controversial RHONY cast members returning?
The latest Season 14 cast shakeup rumors has "The Real Housewives of New York" fans shook. Show gossip account Dorinda Deadly tweeted whispers on February 21 that the divisive (and original) cast members Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps will be the only ones returning in the upcoming season, with existing players — such as fan favorite Sonja Morgan — to be replaced by five new housewives... Well, that just did not sit right with many viewers. "If Sonja is not on #RHONY I will RIOT !," stated one fan plainly, while another went so far as to assert, "If it's true that it's only Ramona and Luann coming back I'm done watching. Like why?!?"
Some dissident opinions existed, however. "That would be amazing. I love Ramona and have grown tired of Sonja. LuAnn's not fun since she stopped drinking but having to contend with 5 newbies might keep her interesting. Hope they're not all too young tho," tweeted one such viewer. Another suggested, "A whole new cast wouldn't be a bad thing with Jill & some oldies returning."
As always when there is "Real Housewives" drama, fans can't help but turn to Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live!" host Andy Cohen. As one fan implored of the TV icon directly on Twitter, "Would you please address the rumor that only LuAnn & Ramona are coming back to #RHONY ??? Please ????"