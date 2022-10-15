BravoCon 2022: Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Get Candid About Their Divorce

In 2010, "Vanderpump Rules" stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz started dating, People notes. In 2016, they tied the knot amid Season 5 of the show with none other than Lisa Vanderpump officiating their wedding. However, the couple eventually realized that they hadn't completed the proper paperwork. In 2019, they had another wedding in Las Vegas.

Then — as many of us now know — in March 2022, Maloney and Schwartz announced their split on social media. On Instagram, Schwartz expressed his heartbreak and said, "Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy." Maloney also took to Instagram to share her thoughts, writing, "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

According to People, Maloney attributed their divorce to "irreconcilable differences." An insider told the outlet they were missing "intimacy" in their relationship for quite some time. On October 12, Maloney and Schwartz finalized their divorce, per another Us Weekly report. Now, the couple is coming clean about their split at BravoCon 2022.