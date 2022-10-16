BravoCon 2022: The RHOA Stars Who Stayed Silent When Asked About NeNe Leakes' Son

The stars of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" are sympathizing with what happened to NeNe Leakes' son, Brentt — but some of them have been surprisingly quiet.

On October 10, Leakes took to Instagram Stories to announce that her 23-year-old son had suffered from heart failure and stroke. "This is not the way I wanted it to come out," she said in a video (via CNN). "We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place. So, here I am. I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that's not correct." She noted that the doctors ruled out complications from COVID-19 and his weight, then went on to clarify that Brentt does not drink or do drugs. She also shared that the doctors are doing additional tests to determine the cause of his illness, noting that it's all "very scary." While Leakes refused to divulge anymore details about her son's health scare, she also shared that he has "shown some improvement" and "we're really happy and blessed" for the progress.

Leakes stepped away from "RHOA" a while ago, but fans still asked her former co-stars at BravoCon 2022 what they thought about her current struggles, and in some instances, their silence was louder than words.