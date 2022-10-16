BravoCon 2022: Whitney Rose And Heather Gay's Relationship Goes From Bad To Worse
If anyone knows how to throw shade, it's Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" duo had a strong intro to television and were two of the breakout stars from the franchise. Their sassiness and quick wit were the key components to them becoming fan favorites.
At the beginning of the series, Rose and Gay seemingly got along and had a few things in common. For starters, they've both been vocal about their emotional exits from Mormonism and seemingly bonded over the journey, so much so that Gay, the self-proclaimed "good Mormon gone bad," even wrote a memoir to set it straight, per People. According to the Daily Beast, Gay even discussed speaking her truth about the church was one of the things that drew her to become a part of the hit franchise. Besides their previously shared faith, both women are also business owners. Gay is the founder of the surgical enhancement chain Beauty Lab + Laser, whereas Rose owns a skincare line called Wild Rose Beauty. Lastly, the two are related.
It appeared that they both had a lot in common and would hit it off for the long haul. However, that has changed and the pair's relationship may be beyond repair. According to a reporter from The List, the duo proved that they were not interested in repairing their friendship (or lack thereof) while at BravoCon 2022.
Heather Gay and Whitney Rose got physical
Whitney Rose and Heather Gay's feud took centerstage during the "RHOSLC" panel at BravoCon 2022. Moderator Karamo Brown asked the ladies a few questions regarding the rumors about their friendship's demise. However, things may have taken a turn for the worse, as the Season 3 trailer not only showed verbal altercations, but also Gay pushing Rose.
"That moment changed everything forever," Rose shared with E! News in October. "It's hard. That was a hard rift for me to swallow." While Rose and Gay haven't been able to see eye-to-eye for quite some time, it's apparent that their feud continues to grow. Despite their previous conflict, Rose stated she and Gay had made amends while filming "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" in Thailand in July — or so she thought. During the panel, Rose asked Gay, "Were you lying about it just to have a moment?" possibly referring to a conversation had while filming in Thailand. "Why did you say we had squashed it, we had [a] beautiful moment... I don't get it."
Rose appeared to try to clear the air and mend their relationship, but Gay had other plans. Gay responded, "We're not good." She then asked, "Why would we be good? You dumped me as a friend." Despite their efforts, their relationship may be beyond repair. Gay continued, "I felt like you were trying to create drama where there was absolutely none." Rose repeated herself, saying, "I thought we were good, until I came to BravoCon."