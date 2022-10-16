BravoCon 2022: Whitney Rose And Heather Gay's Relationship Goes From Bad To Worse

If anyone knows how to throw shade, it's Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" duo had a strong intro to television and were two of the breakout stars from the franchise. Their sassiness and quick wit were the key components to them becoming fan favorites.

At the beginning of the series, Rose and Gay seemingly got along and had a few things in common. For starters, they've both been vocal about their emotional exits from Mormonism and seemingly bonded over the journey, so much so that Gay, the ​​self-proclaimed "good Mormon gone bad," even wrote a memoir to set it straight, per People. According to the Daily Beast, Gay even discussed speaking her truth about the church was one of the things that drew her to become a part of the hit franchise. Besides their previously shared faith, both women are also business owners. Gay is the founder of the surgical enhancement chain Beauty Lab + Laser, whereas Rose owns a skincare line called Wild Rose Beauty. Lastly, the two are related.

It appeared that they both had a lot in common and would hit it off for the long haul. However, that has changed and the pair's relationship may be beyond repair. According to a reporter from The List, the duo proved that they were not interested in repairing their friendship (or lack thereof) while at BravoCon 2022.