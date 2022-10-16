BravoCon 2022: Ashley Darby Is Getting Cozy With Another Bravo Star

Ashley Darby's relationships are always in the headlines, however this time there's a rumored fling that comes as a surprise as it's with another Bravo star. "Summer House" alum Luke Gulbranson recently revealed in the "Summer House" BravoCon 2022 panel that he was interested in Ashley. Having a relationship in the public eye comes as second nature to "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star, as her marriage to Michael Darby was often the center point of conversation, including cheating allegations, since her intro to the franchise is 2016.

Ashley announced their divorce after eight "magical" years. "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star shared the news on Instagram in April, but also discussed that she and Michael have nothing but love for each other despite their separation. "We have decided to separate," she shared with Bravo's Daily Dish in a statement. "People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways."

Ashley co-parents her two children, Dylan and Dean, with Michael; however, that is not enough to keep her away from taking another shot at love with Gulbranson. According to a reporter from The List, Gulbranson and Ashley sent rumors flying about a potential romance while at BravoConn 2022.