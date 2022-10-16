BravoCon 2022: Ashley Darby Is Getting Cozy With Another Bravo Star
Ashley Darby's relationships are always in the headlines, however this time there's a rumored fling that comes as a surprise as it's with another Bravo star. "Summer House" alum Luke Gulbranson recently revealed in the "Summer House" BravoCon 2022 panel that he was interested in Ashley. Having a relationship in the public eye comes as second nature to "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star, as her marriage to Michael Darby was often the center point of conversation, including cheating allegations, since her intro to the franchise is 2016.
Ashley announced their divorce after eight "magical" years. "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star shared the news on Instagram in April, but also discussed that she and Michael have nothing but love for each other despite their separation. "We have decided to separate," she shared with Bravo's Daily Dish in a statement. "People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways."
Ashley co-parents her two children, Dylan and Dean, with Michael; however, that is not enough to keep her away from taking another shot at love with Gulbranson. According to a reporter from The List, Gulbranson and Ashley sent rumors flying about a potential romance while at BravoConn 2022.
Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson exchanged numbers
Ashley Darby was all smiles while at BravoCon 2022, and we can only assume it's in part due to a new love interest. While at the "Potomac Takes Manhattan" panel hosted by Gia Peppers, fans were dying to know more about her rumored flame. In fact, the crowd started yelling "Luke" — as in Luke Gulbranson — at her while she was discussing her separation from Michael Darby.
Her cast mate, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, then said, "We want Luke, Ashley!" to which Ashley replied, "I mean, I do too so it's good." Ashley kept hush about the bulk of their interaction and played coy regarding the dating rumors circulating. However, the "Say Yes to the Dress" alum later confirmed that she and Gulbranson "went to the After Dark party last night and had a really fun time." Before fans requested more specifics, Ashley shut it down by saying, "A girl don't kiss and tell."
The Bravo personality is open to dating again, although it's a completely "different time" since she hasn't been in the romantic pool since she started dating Michael more than a decade ago. "We did exchange numbers. So we're texting and we're just chatting it up," the "RHOP" star later revealed to Us Weekly about Gulbranson. "But you know, we'll see. He's a really nice guy and he's very cute. That helps a lot." Although the pair haven't defined the relationship, neither are denying that there are sparks.