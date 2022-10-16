BravoCon 2022: Gizelle Bryant Makes Her Feelings About Peter Thomas Crystal Clear

At BravoCon 2022's Potomac Takes Manhattan panel with the cast of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," Gizelle Bryant cleared up any lingering suspicion about a potential tryst with ex-housewife-husband Peter Thomas. According to a reporter from The List, Bryant did not entertain the rumors when asked about the speculated romance.

"Absolutely not," Bryant said definitively when asked if she had ever been involved with Thomas, before revealing she was more concerned with what "the beautiful Cynthia Bailey" was thinking when the rumors spread. "I had to call Cynthia and be like, 'This is all over the blogs and it is not true,'" she explained. "No shade to Peter. I think he's a great guy."

Even though many would consider it to be against the girl code to date your friend's ex, it looks like Bailey doesn't really care about this sort of drama. "I haven't been with Peter in years, and it would be okay with me if [Bryant] wanted to date him," Bailey said during a panel on October 14 (via People). "Peter and I are cool, we've always had a very respectful, cordial relationship."