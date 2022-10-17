BravoCon 2022: Lisa Hochstein Gets Honest About Her Brutal Split From Ex-Husband Lenny

Lisa Hochstein is continuing to speak out on her divorce from her husband of 12 years Lenny Hochstein, months after the latter announced their separation to the public. The couple — who shares 6-year-old son Logan and 2-year-old daughter Elle — had already been separated for months when they decided to pull the plug on their marriage and get a divorce. "Lisa and I are getting a divorce," the plastic surgeon confirmed in a statement to E! News. "This is something we have been discussing for years but hoped to avoid it for the sake of our children. [We] have been living separate lives for months and I have been sleeping in a separate bedroom. We made the decision to get divorced last month."

At the time, Lenny also confirmed his relationship with Austrian model Katharina Mazepa, with whom he was spotted at a Miami club on May 7, 2022, just weeks before Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa. He, however, denied cheating on his wife, telling People that she was "aware of his plans" to date before anything romantic happened between himself and Katharina. (The same goes for Katharina, who in July filed a restraining order against Lisa for "bullying" as well as "harassing" her.) As for Lisa, "The Real Housewives of Miami" star said she was "blindsided" by her husband's "behavior and reckless handling" of their separation, per Page Six. She added: "With two young children involved, as a mom, I'm going to focus all of my energy and time on them."

Here's what Lisa has to say regarding their bitter divorce when the subject was brought up at this year's BravoCon.