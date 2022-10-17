BravoCon 2022: Lisa Hochstein Gets Honest About Her Brutal Split From Ex-Husband Lenny
Lisa Hochstein is continuing to speak out on her divorce from her husband of 12 years Lenny Hochstein, months after the latter announced their separation to the public. The couple — who shares 6-year-old son Logan and 2-year-old daughter Elle — had already been separated for months when they decided to pull the plug on their marriage and get a divorce. "Lisa and I are getting a divorce," the plastic surgeon confirmed in a statement to E! News. "This is something we have been discussing for years but hoped to avoid it for the sake of our children. [We] have been living separate lives for months and I have been sleeping in a separate bedroom. We made the decision to get divorced last month."
At the time, Lenny also confirmed his relationship with Austrian model Katharina Mazepa, with whom he was spotted at a Miami club on May 7, 2022, just weeks before Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa. He, however, denied cheating on his wife, telling People that she was "aware of his plans" to date before anything romantic happened between himself and Katharina. (The same goes for Katharina, who in July filed a restraining order against Lisa for "bullying" as well as "harassing" her.) As for Lisa, "The Real Housewives of Miami" star said she was "blindsided" by her husband's "behavior and reckless handling" of their separation, per Page Six. She added: "With two young children involved, as a mom, I'm going to focus all of my energy and time on them."
Here's what Lisa has to say regarding their bitter divorce when the subject was brought up at this year's BravoCon.
Lisa Hochstein admits divorce was tough on her
During a panel at the 2022 BravoCon with her "Real Housewives of Miami" castmates, Lisa Hochstein opened up about dealing with her divorce in the upcoming Season 5 of the hit Bravo series, which will debut in December 2022. "This has been a hard one for me," she said, per Bravo TV. "When I signed up for the show, I wanted to show my life, and it was so fun for me for so many years. Halfway through, horrible life changes happen to me. You'll have to see it to believe it." According to a reporter for The List, she also revealed new details of her divorce, saying that her ex-husband will get to keep their million-dollar Star Island home, while she remains laser-focused on raising their children. "He's going to keep the house and have his parties," she said cheekily.
Based on a trailer shown during the panel, Lisa's marital problems and subsequent divorce will take center stage in the new season of "RHOM." Hochstein revealed in the clip how her personal trainer dropped her because Lenny had him "training the mistress." Sharing how her "RHOM" castmates helped her cope with her divorce, the Canadian model said during the panel, "They all gathered round and supported me like real sisters do."
Despite the whole ordeal, Lisa said she has not given up on love and, as such, is not closing her doors to finding someone new. She said, "When the right person comes along, I'll welcome them with open arms."