RHOM's Lisa And Lenny Hochstein Have Sad Relationship News

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein are getting a divorce after 12 years of marriage. The plastic surgeon revealed to Page Six that he and his wife are officially moving on after spending more than a decade together. "I am trying my best to protect my family during this process," he told the outlet. "This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us."

Lenny also dropped another bombshell and admitted he's already dating again. He confirmed his new beau is Austrian model Katharina Mazepa and made it very clear that their newfound romance is not the reason for his split from his wife. He claims that he and Lisa have "contemplated divorce for the last several years."

Meanwhile, a source close to Lisa says she was "blindsided" and had no idea she and Lenny were going their separate ways. "She hasn't been served any papers and hasn't been aware that that's the case and is just focusing on her children." This wouldn't be the first time the reality star was on the verge of getting a divorce. "We almost got a divorce and it was devastating," Lisa told E! News about an emotional affair her husband had several years ago. "Every relationship has issues that they have to work through and my advice is just to keep on keepin' on, don't give up."