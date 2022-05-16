RHOM's Lisa And Lenny Hochstein Have Sad Relationship News
It looks like there's trouble in paradise. Lisa Hochstein first joined "The Real Housewives of Miami" during Season 2 of the Bravo hit series in 2012, per The Hollywood Reporter. During her time on the show, cameras captured her difficult fertility journey, along with the ups and downs she faced in her marriage. According to Entertainment Tonight, Lisa married Miami plastic surgeon Dr. Lenny Hochstein in 2009 and together they share two children, Logan and Elle, who were born via surrogate.
"I'm a very different person, I'm still the same ole' G, but I'm very different because I have responsibilities now," Lisa told E! News in 2021. "I'm a mom, I have our home, we finally built our dream home."
According to The Sun, shortly after Lisa joined "RHOM," the series was cancelled after only three seasons. While the couple went on to live their best lives, it appears they have devastating news to share.
Lisa and Lenny Hochstein are calling it quits
Lisa and Lenny Hochstein are getting a divorce after 12 years of marriage. The plastic surgeon revealed to Page Six that he and his wife are officially moving on after spending more than a decade together. "I am trying my best to protect my family during this process," he told the outlet. "This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us."
Lenny also dropped another bombshell and admitted he's already dating again. He confirmed his new beau is Austrian model Katharina Mazepa and made it very clear that their newfound romance is not the reason for his split from his wife. He claims that he and Lisa have "contemplated divorce for the last several years."
Meanwhile, a source close to Lisa says she was "blindsided" and had no idea she and Lenny were going their separate ways. "She hasn't been served any papers and hasn't been aware that that's the case and is just focusing on her children." This wouldn't be the first time the reality star was on the verge of getting a divorce. "We almost got a divorce and it was devastating," Lisa told E! News about an emotional affair her husband had several years ago. "Every relationship has issues that they have to work through and my advice is just to keep on keepin' on, don't give up."