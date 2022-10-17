Kanye West Seeks Free Speech On His Own Social Network

Rapper Kanye "Ye" West rarely shies away from the spotlight — and the last few weeks have been no exception. After provoking controversy while sporting a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt alongside conservative commentator Candace Owens, Ye got himself suspended from Twitter and Instagram for making inflammatory (and somewhat incoherent) antisemitic statements on both platforms, including that he intended to go "death con 3 On Jewish people."

Ye, who suffers from bipolar disorder, also accused fellow rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs of essentially having been used by Jews after Combs got into a private argument with Ye over the latter's "White Lives Matter" t-shirt. (Such a phrase has a widespread association with white supremacy and extremist groups in the United States today). As a result of Ye's actions, numerous businesses with which the rapper is associated have decided to cut or suspend their ties with him.

Now, given his numerous suspensions and the effect it may be having on his career, Ye has decided to seek his own version of undiluted free speech by purchasing a social network for himself — one which also has an undeniable history of controversy.