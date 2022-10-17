BTS' Military Future Is Now Clearly Defined

BTS is inarguably the world's biggest boy band but as it turns out, there may be a limit to the privileges that comes with. For years now, there has been talk of whether or not the group's members should be allowed an exemption from South Korea's military conscription. The topic has been a hotly debated one with strong arguments on both sides. As Korea Times reported in September 2022, a lawmaker of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, Rep. Kim Young-bae, argued that globally successful pop stars, like BTS, should be given an alternative to military service. That's because, according to Rep. Young-bae, "Korean pop celebrities active in the international field make unimaginable economic and social contributions." However, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup countered, per Korea JoongAng Daily, that offering an exemption to BTS would raise questions of fairness.

On their end, the band has kept mum on the topic, although, back in June 2022, they did announce they were taking an extended break to analyze the future of their music. At the time, a rep told Rolling Stone, "They are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats." Now, it seems there may have been more to the decision than mere artistic differences and, as member Jin is about to turn 30 (the cutoff age for conscription), we finally know what all seven members plan to do when it comes to their military futures.