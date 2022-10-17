Who Is Billie Eilish's Rumored New Love Interest, Jesse Rutherford?
It looks like Billie Eilish may have herself a new boyfriend. The news of a possible new man in the hitmaker's life comes around five months after her relationship with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce ended after around a year of dating, with Vorce confirming their split via Instagram Stories after he hit back at claims infidelity caused the end of their romance. "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous," the "Mother May I Sleep With Danger" star wrote (via People). Eilish doesn't appear to have spoken publicly about the split, though the breakup news came around a year after Page Six shared candid photos of the two looking pretty cozy while out and about together, walking her dog.
But it seems like Eilish may have now moved on from that romance with another famous face, as she's now sparked relationship rumors with none other than Jesse Rutherford that have the internet abuzz. But just who is Rutherford and what exactly is going on between him and the "Bad Guy" singer that has everyone speculating they're the new item on the block?
Jesse Rutherford is the lead singer of a band
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford sitting in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G? Well, that's the latest rumor, anyway. TMZ reported the rumored couple was seen holding hands as they got their freight on at Los Angeles' Halloween Horror Nights, speculating the two may have been dating since at least August. Onlookers shared footage of the two together at the spooktacular event on TikTok, with some making it clear they weren't too happy about their 10-year age difference (Rutherfood was born in 1991, and Eilish in 2001).
But who exactly is this guy, we hear you ask? Well, you may know Rutherford best as the lead singer of The Neighbourhood, the alternative band behind the 2012 hit "Sweater Weather." He's also done some solo work, including songs like "Opposite." Rutherford has a few acting credits to his name too, per IMDb, including appearing in a 2002 episode of "Star Trek: Enterprise" as Q'Ell. As for his past romances, Rutherford previously dated singer Anabel Englund and even had "Annie" tattooed onto his body for her, before he then went on to date influencer Devon Carlson in 2019.
As for his apparent romance with Eilish, details are a little thin on the ground and neither have publicly confirmed their romance beyond their handholding session, though we do know they've known one another for a while. Back in 2017, @jrutherfordpics shared snaps of the two getting close for a photo as they attended a party together.