Who Is Billie Eilish's Rumored New Love Interest, Jesse Rutherford?

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford sitting in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G? Well, that's the latest rumor, anyway. TMZ reported the rumored couple was seen holding hands as they got their freight on at Los Angeles' Halloween Horror Nights, speculating the two may have been dating since at least August. Onlookers shared footage of the two together at the spooktacular event on TikTok, with some making it clear they weren't too happy about their 10-year age difference (Rutherfood was born in 1991, and Eilish in 2001).

But who exactly is this guy, we hear you ask? Well, you may know Rutherford best as the lead singer of The Neighbourhood, the alternative band behind the 2012 hit "Sweater Weather." He's also done some solo work, including songs like "Opposite." Rutherford has a few acting credits to his name too, per IMDb, including appearing in a 2002 episode of "Star Trek: Enterprise" as Q'Ell. As for his past romances, Rutherford previously dated singer Anabel Englund and even had "Annie" tattooed onto his body for her, before he then went on to date influencer Devon Carlson in 2019.

As for his apparent romance with Eilish, details are a little thin on the ground and neither have publicly confirmed their romance beyond their handholding session, though we do know they've known one another for a while. Back in 2017, @jrutherfordpics shared snaps of the two getting close for a photo as they attended a party together.