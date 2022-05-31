Billie Eilish Has Sad Relationship News

Traditionally, Billie Eilish has kept her dating life under wraps, so it came as a surprise when she discussed her relationship with ex-boyfriend Brandon "Q" Adams — the rapper known as 7:AMP — on her documentary series "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry." The "Bad Guy" singer opened up about how difficult it was to call things off between them. "I do love him though, which made it harder. I'm not over him, I didn't find someone else," she said on the Apple TV+ series that aired in February 2021 (via People). "I didn't stop having love for him," Eilish added. Not long after that confessional aired, she was spotted with a new beau.

In April 2021, the "Everything I Wanted" artist was spotted snuggling up to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce as the pair went for a walk in California, per Page Six. Their relationship had not been made official, but they were packing on the PDA. By October 2021, Eilish brought her boyfriend to Doja Cat's ocean-themed birthday party. The couple arrived wearing matching lobster onesies and reportedly appeared smitten with one another. "They kept close to each other the whole night and never left each other's side," a source told Page Six at the time.

Instead of being apart from her boyfriend, Eilish decided to bring Vorce along for her seven-month tour, as reported by Hollywood Life in February. Since then, it appears the couple hit a rough patch.