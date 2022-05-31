Billie Eilish Has Sad Relationship News
Traditionally, Billie Eilish has kept her dating life under wraps, so it came as a surprise when she discussed her relationship with ex-boyfriend Brandon "Q" Adams — the rapper known as 7:AMP — on her documentary series "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry." The "Bad Guy" singer opened up about how difficult it was to call things off between them. "I do love him though, which made it harder. I'm not over him, I didn't find someone else," she said on the Apple TV+ series that aired in February 2021 (via People). "I didn't stop having love for him," Eilish added. Not long after that confessional aired, she was spotted with a new beau.
In April 2021, the "Everything I Wanted" artist was spotted snuggling up to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce as the pair went for a walk in California, per Page Six. Their relationship had not been made official, but they were packing on the PDA. By October 2021, Eilish brought her boyfriend to Doja Cat's ocean-themed birthday party. The couple arrived wearing matching lobster onesies and reportedly appeared smitten with one another. "They kept close to each other the whole night and never left each other's side," a source told Page Six at the time.
Instead of being apart from her boyfriend, Eilish decided to bring Vorce along for her seven-month tour, as reported by Hollywood Life in February. Since then, it appears the couple hit a rough patch.
Matthew Tyler Vorce speaks out about Billie Eilish split
Matthew Tyler Vorce took to social media to confirm that he and Billie Eilish had broken up. The actor posted on his Instagram Stories to not only announce the split, but to defend himself against claims of infidelity. "Nobody cheated on anyone," Vorce wrote. "Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous," he added. The "Little Monsters" actor also had a message for the trolls who flooded his social media with comments accusing him of cheating on Eilish. "The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can do," he wrote in a separate Instagram Stories post.
Multiple Eilish fans came to the defense of the former couple in the comments of Vorce's Instagram post from May 30. "Leave them alone there not even together and its been comfirmed so just stop harrassing that poor girl," a fan of the "Ocean Eyes" singer commented. Another Eilish fan pointed out that the trove of trolls had crossed a line. "[U] already know billie wouldn't EVER want ppl on here sending death threats," they wrote.
The trolling was exactly what Eilish had hoped to avoid. "I definitely want to keep [relationships] private," she said about her dating history in 2020 while appearing on "Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp." Eilish added that she had "regret" about previously sharing dating info.