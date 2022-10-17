Donald Trump's Response To Kanye West's Latest Behavior Is Telling

In light of Kanye "Ye" West's controversial and antisemitic statements that got him suspended from Instagram and Twitter, former President Donald Trump has told multiple people close to him that the rapper is acting "too crazy," and even needs "help," according to Rolling Stone. Although the former president's daughter (and likely favorite child) and son-in-law are Jewish, Trump nonetheless also has a history of problematic statements regarding the very things which got Ye in trouble.

Just over the weekend, for instance, on October 16, he wrote on his Truth Social platform that American Jews "have to get their act together" and support Israel more, "Before it is too late!" He also scolded Jews for not supporting him enough, writing, "No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith." In addition, though he hasn't said anything publicly about the phrase "White Lives Matter" specifically, Trump has called the phrase "Black Lives Matter" a "symbol of hate," and many white supremacists quick to adopt the phrase "White Lives Matter" have expressed their support for Trump.

In addition, per Rolling Stone, Trump has apparently privately indicated that it would be best if he kept his mouth shut regarding the rapper for now, which explains why he has refrained from adding to the Ye drama publicly.