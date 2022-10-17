Katie Maloney Confirms Her Love Life Is Heating Up Post-Divorce
"Vanderpump Rules" fans have been invested in Katie Maloney's love life since the show first aired in 2013. At the time, she was dating Tom Schwartz, who wasn't a regular on the show, but eventually became a full cast member in Season 3 (via Us Weekly). Over the years, the spotlight on their relationship made the glaring issues between Maloney and Schwartz more apparent. The couple often bickered, and one fight led to Schwartz dumping beer on Maloney's head, per People.
Despite their bumpy relationship, Maloney and Schwartz tied the knot on August 17, 2016 during Season 5 of "Vanderpump Rules," per Bravo. The couple seemed to be heading toward happily ever after they bought a house together in 2019 and prepared themselves for a possible baby during "Vanderpump Rules" Season 9 (via Page Six). However, Maloney surprisingly announced on Instagram her decision to leave Schwartz on March 15. "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," she wrote.
While the divorcées have tried to keep things peaceful between them, there was reportedly hurt feelings on Maloney's part when Schwartz made out with fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss, per Us Weekly. Now, it looks as if Maloney's ready to move on and put her marriage behind her with a new man.
Katie Maloney is dating a younger man
BravoCon 2022 has been full of surprising revelations. Katie Maloney told Page Six during the star-studded event that she's dating a 25 year old man. While it's not serious as of yet, Maloney shared, "It's fun. Single girl Katie is having a good time. It's just casual. It's just fun. I haven't been single since I was 24, and the landscape is totally different."
Maloney hinted that she met her mystery beau on Instagram after she was unable to join the private dating site, Raya. "Instagram works. You can just slide into some DMs. That's what's up. Instagram is kind of a dating app. Also, all the guys are king of, like, young. But that's kind of fun too," the 35-year-old shared.
Tom Schwartz, who was also at BravoCon, revealed to Page Six that, while he and Raquel Leviss had a moment, he didn't see a future with her. "I didn't really ever bond with Raquel before, but now I see the depth of character and how funny she is." When asked if there was a future with Leviss, Schwartz responded, "I don't think so. I have a great admiration for her, and we're tight, we're friends, we're boys." Schwartz and Maloney's divorce was finalized on October 12, and it looks as if the two are simply playing the field for now.