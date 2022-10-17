Katie Maloney Confirms Her Love Life Is Heating Up Post-Divorce

"Vanderpump Rules" fans have been invested in Katie Maloney's love life since the show first aired in 2013. At the time, she was dating Tom Schwartz, who wasn't a regular on the show, but eventually became a full cast member in Season 3 (via Us Weekly). Over the years, the spotlight on their relationship made the glaring issues between Maloney and Schwartz more apparent. The couple often bickered, and one fight led to Schwartz dumping beer on Maloney's head, per People.

Despite their bumpy relationship, Maloney and Schwartz tied the knot on August 17, 2016 during Season 5 of "Vanderpump Rules," per Bravo. The couple seemed to be heading toward happily ever after they bought a house together in 2019 and prepared themselves for a possible baby during "Vanderpump Rules" Season 9 (via Page Six). However, Maloney surprisingly announced on Instagram her decision to leave Schwartz on March 15. "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," she wrote.

While the divorcées have tried to keep things peaceful between them, there was reportedly hurt feelings on Maloney's part when Schwartz made out with fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss, per Us Weekly. Now, it looks as if Maloney's ready to move on and put her marriage behind her with a new man.