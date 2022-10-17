BravoCon 2022: Shep Rose And Taylor Ann Green's Messy Breakup Reaches Heartbreaking Conclusion

Unlike Las Vegas, what happens at BravoCon 2022 does NOT stay there.

Following the explosive "Southern Charm" Season 8 reunion wherein tensions came to a head between exes Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Greene, all eyes were on the former couple as they reunited once again in The Big Apple to participate in the highly anticipated fan event. "The situation with Taylor and him is, like, she said, there is so much love between them. In a way I feel like the kid in the divorce," cast newcomer and Rose's cousin Marcie Hobbs said about the challenging predicament, per People. "We love them individually, and we love them together. At the end of the day, they're gonna have to figure out their paths. And we're just gonna have to sit back and watch because we love them so much and want the best for them."

Sadly, however, it appears the Southern Charmers and former lovebirds "paths" have finally reached a heartbreaking conclusion...