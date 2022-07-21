Why Did Shep Rose And Taylor Ann Green Reportedly Break Up?

Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose have parted ways after two years, but what was the final straw for the "Southern Charm" couple?

As longtime fans of the Bravo smash hit will know, Green and Rose's relationship hasn't always been, ahem, rosy. Quite the contrary, over the years, they've faced a number of obstacles. One of those came in the form of infidelity. As Rose admitted in the "Southern Charm" Season 7 reunion, he kissed another woman (via People). However, he also revealed that Green had forgiven him. "She goes, 'look, I hate what happened and it hurt me a lot, however, I'd like to stay with you. I'm in love with you. You make me happy.'" Rose admitted to being "blunt" with his girlfriend in the time they have been together. Speaking to Us Weekly, he revealed, "The way I was raised and the way my family is, is we're very blunt." However, once again, he acknowledged that he was working on it. He pointed out that co-star Austin Kroll had raised concerns over how Rose spoke to Green. "He's right," the "Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar" author conceded.

In spite of their ups and downs, though, Rose opened up in the same interview about being more ready for commitment. When asked if he thought he might propose in the near future, he laughed, "I am trending in that direction, let's put it that way." So, what happened?