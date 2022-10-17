Ezra Miller Faces Serious Consequences In New Slew Of Legal Woes
The last we heard of embattled actor Ezra Miller, their big screen return in 2023's "The Flash" was very much on track. With the non-binary thespian reportedly shooting additional photography as recently as October, the $200 million blockbuster seems determined to keep Miller in the titular role despite their ongoing legal problems. After a series of arrests and allegations of assault, grooming, and child endangerment, Miller finally broke their silence on their turbulent year in August. In a statement through their representative, Miller announced they had entered treatment for "complex mental health issues," per Rolling Stone.
Despite Miller's proclamation that they have embarked on the journey toward redemption and recovery, their legal issues will continue looming for a while. On August 7, the actor was charged for a May incident of felony burglary by Vermont State Police — the most severe they've received yet. Citing witness statements and surveillance footage, police gathered enough probable cause to charge Miller of breaking into an unoccupied Stamford, Vt. home and stealing bottles of alcohol, per Variety.
With Miller scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court for the charge, their court date finally came and went — and they could be facing some serious consequences.
Could Ezra Miller see jail time?
Ezra Miller could face serious jail time, if convicted of their August felony burglary charges. "The Flash" star pled not guilty to the charges during a remote appearance on October 17 before Vermont's Superior Court, per Deadline. Accused of breaking into neighbor Isaac Winokur's Stamford, Vt. home in May and stealing three bottles of gin, vodka and rum, Miller's charges carry a maximum sentence of 26 years in jail (as well as over $2,000 in fines).
As Miller awaits their next court appointment, they were ordered to agree to five conditions by Superior Court Judge Kerry A. McDonald-Cady. Most notable among these conditions was the agreement that Miller will not contact Winokur or another Vermont resident, Aiden Early, "by phone, in person, email, text, posting on social media." They were also forbidden from abusing or harassing Winokur and Early in any way.
Fans online expressed skepticism that Miller will face the brunt of the 26-year prison sentence. "Ezra won't see the inside of a jail cell for more than 5 seconds," one tweeted. Another pointed out Miller's supposed White privilege as they wrote, "Miller is just one of the thousands of white folks in Hollywood that is not being held accountable for the harm they cause." "Insecure" star Issa Rae had previously voiced similar sentiments speaking to Elle's October issue. Miller, Rae opined, was a microcosmic example of "the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders."