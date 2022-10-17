Ezra Miller Faces Serious Consequences In New Slew Of Legal Woes

The last we heard of embattled actor Ezra Miller, their big screen return in 2023's "The Flash" was very much on track. With the non-binary thespian reportedly shooting additional photography as recently as October, the $200 million blockbuster seems determined to keep Miller in the titular role despite their ongoing legal problems. After a series of arrests and allegations of assault, grooming, and child endangerment, Miller finally broke their silence on their turbulent year in August. In a statement through their representative, Miller announced they had entered treatment for "complex mental health issues," per Rolling Stone.

Despite Miller's proclamation that they have embarked on the journey toward redemption and recovery, their legal issues will continue looming for a while. On August 7, the actor was charged for a May incident of felony burglary by Vermont State Police — the most severe they've received yet. Citing witness statements and surveillance footage, police gathered enough probable cause to charge Miller of breaking into an unoccupied Stamford, Vt. home and stealing bottles of alcohol, per Variety.

With Miller scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court for the charge, their court date finally came and went — and they could be facing some serious consequences.