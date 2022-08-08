What We Know About Ezra Miller's Felony Charge
Following a "flash" of previous scandals, actor Ezra Miller has just been charged for their involvement in a crime that took place in Vermont back in May.
The news of the latest charge against Miller comes after "The Flash" actor has been embroiled in multiple controversies over the past few months. Earlier in the spring, while in Hawaii, Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment. Following that arrest, the star was then arrested once more in Hawaii for second-degree assault, per Variety. On top of the Hawaii arrests, since the beginning of the year, multiple women have stepped forward claiming that Miller abused them and families have accused the star of speaking with minors, according to Deadline.
Yet, amid the controversy, Miller is still set to be the lead actor in the latest "The Flash" created by Warner Bros, set to premiere in 2023. But now as the star has been embroiled in another scandal with state police, many fans are wondering if Miller's career — and chance to play "The Flash" – are now in jeopardy with the actor's latest charge.
Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary
On August 7, Vermont State Police charged Ezra Miller with felony burglary, following a home invasion that took place in May.
At the time of the burglary, Vermont State Police received a call from a local home in Stamford where the owners explained that alcohol was stolen from the property while they were not there. Following the police investigation, Miller was charged with felony burglary after police gathered enough evidence and pinned Miller to the location of the invasion. "The Flash" actor is expected to be arraigned in court in late September, according to Variety. While it is unclear where the farm Miller burgaled is located, the actor has their own farm in Stamford, Vermont. Though, the actor and the property came under fire in June after Rolling Stone found that a 25-year-old mother and her kids were staying at Miller's farm with firearms and ammunition in open spaces.
Now, with the latest charge coming after a multitude against Miller, there is no word on whether this charge will impact the actor's latest work in "The Flash." In fact, following the actor's other controversies, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav spoke out, saying that "The Flash" will still premiere in 2023 with Miller as the lead. "We are very excited about them. We have seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better," Zaslav said, per Variety.