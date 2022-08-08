What We Know About Ezra Miller's Felony Charge

Following a "flash" of previous scandals, actor Ezra Miller has just been charged for their involvement in a crime that took place in Vermont back in May.

The news of the latest charge against Miller comes after "The Flash" actor has been embroiled in multiple controversies over the past few months. Earlier in the spring, while in Hawaii, Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment. Following that arrest, the star was then arrested once more in Hawaii for second-degree assault, per Variety. On top of the Hawaii arrests, since the beginning of the year, multiple women have stepped forward claiming that Miller abused them and families have accused the star of speaking with minors, according to Deadline.

Yet, amid the controversy, Miller is still set to be the lead actor in the latest "The Flash" created by Warner Bros, set to premiere in 2023. But now as the star has been embroiled in another scandal with state police, many fans are wondering if Miller's career — and chance to play "The Flash" – are now in jeopardy with the actor's latest charge.