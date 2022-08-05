Ezra Miller's Career Is Going Full Steam Ahead Despite Their Many Controversies

While "The Flash" star Ezra Miller's personal behavior continually gets more bizarre and dangerous, their film career teeters closer to the edge of oblivion. After multiple arrests in early 2022, Warner Bros. and DC Films called an emergency executive meeting in April to determine Miller's fate with the "Flash" franchise, per Rolling Stone. At the time, WB decided to still release "The Flash" as planned in 2023, with no plans to work with Miller further.

Since then, the actor has only added to their personal troubles. Accused in June of grooming a minor, per TMZ, Miller also faced a Variety piece that month detailing allegations by two women of violent and scary behavior. Meanwhile, Miller disappeared, emerging only mid-June to delete his Instagram account after making some eerily cryptic posts, per Comicbook.

With Insider reporting in August that Miller has taken to toting firearms and sporting bulletproof body armor everywhere, the question has arisen again: Will Warner Bros. really release Miller's version of "The Flash"?