Ezra Miller Breaks Silence On Legal Troubles With Update On Their Mental Health

Ezra Miller has finally spoken up about the controversies that have been plaguing them in the past couple of months.

The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, has had multiple brushes with the law, with the first one dating back to April 2020. They first made headlines for allegedly choking a fan in a bar in central Reykjavik, Iceland, per TMZ, but nothing had come out of it at the time. It was radio silence from the star after the incident, as they were reportedly busy working on "The Flash" as the titular superhero. But come 2022, they were involved in controversy after controversy, including being charged with felony burglary in Vermont, grooming minors, and running a cult, per Vanity Fair.

Despite the multiple allegations charged against them, Miller has remained mostly tight-lipped about everything. But after word got out that their future with Warner Bros. may be in jeopardy, the "Fantastic Beasts" star finally addressed the controversies and the steps they will take to mend their reputation.