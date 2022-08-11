Police Ramp Up Concern About Ezra Miller's Questionable House Guests

Despite Warner Bros. Discovery still planning to release "The Flash" in 2023, its star, Ezra Miller, cannot stop attracting new legal troubles. On August 7, Vermont State Police charged the non-binary actor with felony burglary after a May incident in which Miller allegedly broke into an unoccupied home and made off with several bottles of alcohol, per Variety. Miller was issued a citation for their arraignment in Vermont Superior Court on September 26.

The Stamford, Vermont home Miller is charged with burgling is in the same area as their ranch, which Rolling Stone described as an unlicensed cannabis farm with firearms strewn everywhere. Miller has also been reportedly housing a 25-year-old woman and her three young children there, with the mother insisting it was for her protection from an "abusive ex." However, although the young mom called Miller's residence a "healing haven," a video obtained by Rolling Stone showed at least eight firearms freely lying next to children's toys. Additionally, a source told the outlet that one of the children, a 1-year-old, had even placed a loose bullet in her mouth.

Unsurprisingly at this point, the plot has yet thickened still. Police now have a new reason to worry about the young mother and children.