BravoCon 2022: Patricia Altschul Makes Emotional Request On Michael The Butler's Behalf

Michael Kelcourse has been a beloved fixture of "Southern Charm" since Season 1. The butler worked for the "Southern Charm" matriarch Patricia Altschul and ran her household with deft and grace. Kelcourse had a knack for knowing exactly what Altschul and her guests needed, and was known for his carefully crafted Bourbon Sours in a frothy glass, served with a slice of orange and a Chinoiserie straw, per Decider.

During "Southern Charm" Season 5, Altschul lent Kelcourse to a pregnant Cameron Eubanks for the day. He graciously helped her around the house and even gave her a foot massage (via Bravo). His humble, affable nature endeared him to "Southern Charm" fans, as well as the cast members. When Altschul's son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, announced via The Daily Dish that Kelcourse had suffered a spinal cord stroke in February 2021, fans were devastated. Subtle-Smith explained that the stroke had caused "significant nerve damage and impairment," but the doctors at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta were working on him.

In March, Altschul announced on Instagram that Kelcourse was later sent to a facility in Florida to recover and undergo physical therapy. Altschul shared the address of the facility and wrote, "I know some of you would like to communicate with Michael, so here is his new address ... he might even welcome a visit." Now, months later, Altschul has another request for "Southern Charm" fans.