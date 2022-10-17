BravoCon 2022: Patricia Altschul Makes Emotional Request On Michael The Butler's Behalf
Michael Kelcourse has been a beloved fixture of "Southern Charm" since Season 1. The butler worked for the "Southern Charm" matriarch Patricia Altschul and ran her household with deft and grace. Kelcourse had a knack for knowing exactly what Altschul and her guests needed, and was known for his carefully crafted Bourbon Sours in a frothy glass, served with a slice of orange and a Chinoiserie straw, per Decider.
During "Southern Charm" Season 5, Altschul lent Kelcourse to a pregnant Cameron Eubanks for the day. He graciously helped her around the house and even gave her a foot massage (via Bravo). His humble, affable nature endeared him to "Southern Charm" fans, as well as the cast members. When Altschul's son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, announced via The Daily Dish that Kelcourse had suffered a spinal cord stroke in February 2021, fans were devastated. Subtle-Smith explained that the stroke had caused "significant nerve damage and impairment," but the doctors at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta were working on him.
In March, Altschul announced on Instagram that Kelcourse was later sent to a facility in Florida to recover and undergo physical therapy. Altschul shared the address of the facility and wrote, "I know some of you would like to communicate with Michael, so here is his new address ... he might even welcome a visit." Now, months later, Altschul has another request for "Southern Charm" fans.
Patricia Altschul asks fans to message Michael
During BravoCon 2022 in New York City, Patricia Altschul shared an update on Michael Kelcourse. According to a reporter from The List, The "Southern Charm" star told fans that Kelcourse is paralyzed from the chest down since he suffered his spinal stroke over a year ago. Altschul explained that only 1% of people are affected by spinal strokes, as strokes in the brain are much more common.
Altschul confirmed that Kelcourse is still living at the Shepherd Center in Florida, near many of his family members, and that he has been rehabilitated to the point where he can now drive a van. She spoke highly of his "wonderful attitude" and shared, "He loves 'Southern Charm,' loves the fans." Altschul then thanked the BravoCon attendee for asking about Kelcourse and urged fans to send him a message on Instagram. "That would be really nice," she stated.
In June, Kelcourse shared a picture on his Instagram feed of a gift a fan had sent him. "Friday I received this lovely card and book from a fan of southern Charm," he captioned. Many wrote how much they missed him on the show and hoped he was doing well. One fan asked, "What would you need or like Michael?" He simply replied, "Mrs. Altschul has provided me with everything I need." Kelcourse's relationship with his employer is a special one and it just proves how treasured he is to those around him.