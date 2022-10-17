BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Says She Has Receipts That Her Ex-Fiance Is Unfaithful To New Wife

At the 2022 BravoCon panel "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Presented by Hilton" on October 16, Vicki Gunvalson was joined by other cast members Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks, and Jill Zarin.

According to Bravo, Gunvalson spoke about the demise of her relationship with her ex-fiance, Steve Lodge. She said that right before filming "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at Blue Stone Manor, they had just broken up, and that it was a horrible experience to film after that. "I was not Vicki Gunvalson at all," she said of the trip. "I was sick, I was depressed, I wanted to go home. So, yeah, I totally regret it. I couldn't fake it, I couldn't fake it. I was miserable."

She told the audience that the last time she saw him was when he helped her with her luggage for that trip, according to a reporter for The List. The host joked, "You dodged a Lodge." Then Gunvalson made a shocking claim. She said, "He is now cheating on his wife [Janis Carlson], I'm sure ... And I have proof. A cheater's a cheater." Judge asked Gunvalson, "Is he cheating with you now?" Gunvalson was horrified and said, "What? No ... I'm sure he's cheating and I have proof he is." As for what kind of proof it was, she kept it vague. Who knows if she'll ever pull out the receipts.