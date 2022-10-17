BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Says She Has Receipts That Her Ex-Fiance Is Unfaithful To New Wife
Vicki Gunvalson, an alum of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," was all over BravoCon 2022. Gunvalson had mixed feelings about Tamra Judge's return to the Bravo franchise after being fired, while she herself didn't get any requests to come back. To make matters even harder, Gunvalson said that her comeback could be more complicated than people might think. Gunvalson also got teary eyed during a panel when a fan asked her about her mother's death, something she had to go through in the middle of season 10. As a reporter from The List quoted, Gunvalson said of her mother's passing, "Cherish every day because in a moment they can be gone."
But Gunvalson wasn't just sentimental at BravoCon; she was also fiery as could be. When a fan asked her who the most overrated Housewife was, Gunvalson had a shocking response. "I'm going to say Teresa [Giudice]," she said, according to People. "It's not that I don't like Teresa, I just think, you do a bad thing and you go to jail and you still carry on a TV show? I just can't believe it." Dang, girl! Giudice wasn't having it and told People, "My response [to Vicki's comment] is we're all Housewives. And we should all be lifting each other up and not saying anything negative about each other." But Gunvalson didn't just come for Giudice. She also had some serious claims about her ex.
What kind of 'proof' does Vicki have?
At the 2022 BravoCon panel "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Presented by Hilton" on October 16, Vicki Gunvalson was joined by other cast members Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks, and Jill Zarin.
According to Bravo, Gunvalson spoke about the demise of her relationship with her ex-fiance, Steve Lodge. She said that right before filming "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at Blue Stone Manor, they had just broken up, and that it was a horrible experience to film after that. "I was not Vicki Gunvalson at all," she said of the trip. "I was sick, I was depressed, I wanted to go home. So, yeah, I totally regret it. I couldn't fake it, I couldn't fake it. I was miserable."
She told the audience that the last time she saw him was when he helped her with her luggage for that trip, according to a reporter for The List. The host joked, "You dodged a Lodge." Then Gunvalson made a shocking claim. She said, "He is now cheating on his wife [Janis Carlson], I'm sure ... And I have proof. A cheater's a cheater." Judge asked Gunvalson, "Is he cheating with you now?" Gunvalson was horrified and said, "What? No ... I'm sure he's cheating and I have proof he is." As for what kind of proof it was, she kept it vague. Who knows if she'll ever pull out the receipts.