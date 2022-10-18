Meghan Markle Makes Her Feelings About Her Deal Or No Deal Gig Crystal Clear

Former working royal turned working Montecito mother-of-two Meghan Markle raised many an eyebrow when she likened herself to Ariel in "The Little Mermaid" during her bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. "I went 'Oh my God, she falls in love with a prince and because of that she has to lose her voice,'" she recalled to Winfrey about the sudden realization, per The U.S. Sun. "But by the end she gets her voice back," she declared proudly.

And while some considered the metaphor to be a sweet nod to the Disney classic, others weren't so sure. "Has Meghan Markle even tried singing 'Part of Your World' from The Little Mermaid to The Queen," one social media user tweeted. Meanwhile, another asked, "Did Meghan just call the Queen Ursula since she took her voice?" Yikes.

Since then, however, Markle has continued to use her voice to speak out about issues that are important to her — including her feelings about her old gig on the game show "Deal or No Deal."