Bethenny Frankel Reveals What Really Led To Her RHONY Exit

During her time on "The Real Housewives of New York City," Bethenny Frankel became a fan-favorite. The OG castmate returned to the series for Season 7 before exiting for good following Season 11 in 2019, per Us Weekly. A couple years later, rumors circulated that Frankel was priming for another return. She denied those rumors on Twitter in August 2021 calling them "100 false" and added that she and Bravo honcho Andy Cohen "don't discuss" the reality show.

In March, Cohen announced a "RHONY" reboot would be accompanied by a "RHONY: Legacy" spinoff, featuring former celebrated cast members. Although he said Frankel was not included, he remained open to the idea of casting the OG. "But of course, you know, I never turn down a conversation with Bethenny about coming back," he told Variety at the time.

A couple days later, the Skinnygirl founder responded to the reboot news with a sassy TikTok that called the announcement "very f**king boring." Not long after, Frankel confirmed that she had indeed been approached by Bravo to return to the franchise, but said she turned down the opportunity. "When asked, I say, 'There's a number, but I don't think you can afford it,'" the "RHONY" alum said on her "Just B" podcast (via Just Jared). Perhaps the network could never meet her asking price to return, but a lot more went into her decision to walk away from the series besides money.