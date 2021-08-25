Bethenny Frankel Sets Record Straight On RHONY Return Once And For All

Even though Bethenny Frankel tweeted she would not return to "The Real Housewives of New York City," fans are calling for her to come back. One tweeted, "We would like for you to swoop in and save the day." One pushed for Bethenny and another former New York Housewife to return together, tweeting, "Oh honey come on give the people what we want. Bring @DorindaMedley with you too xx." Another added, "Bethenny, I remember you on the first episode of RHONY! You've alway's been my favorite! You blew up from really hardwork, and you've alway's been my favorite out of all the Real Housewives franchises! You tell it like it is, like myself, and you keep it classy, and ethical!"

While it's obvious that fans miss her on their screens, some of them praised Bethenny for her charity work. One wrote, "I never believed it because I know taking step backwards isn't your thing. Thank you for the work you're doing to help people who need it most!" One fan added, "Good job lady. Keep your priorities straight. You have no time doing these shows when you are needing helping the world."

It's clear that Bethenny's time with Bravo is in her rearview mirror!