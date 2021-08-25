Bethenny Frankel Sets Record Straight On RHONY Return Once And For All
Bethenny Frankel has zero plans to return to "The Real Housewives of New York City" and made her voice heard on August 25. "I posted on Insta that my being in talks w @BravoTV is [100 emoji] false. I deleted there & took here Bc Haiti is what's important & I don't want to clutter msgs w false gossip," she tweeted. "The leak is desperate for attention. I haven't spoken to bravo since leaving & @Andy & I don't discuss rhony." Bethenny also noted that her organization B Strong is helping Haiti.
Her statement comes just a day after the Deux Moi celebrity gossip Instagram account posted (via fan account @bravobreakingnews) that Bethenny would return to the show along with Tinsley Mortimer, Ramona Singer, and Eboni K. Williams. Luann de Lesseps would stay on, but would only appear part-time. However, an ET Online reporter put an end to the gossip and tweeted there was "zero truth" to the rumors. Andy Cohen likewise called the rumblings "totally untrue," according to ET Online.
Although "RHONY" fans may be able to breathe a sigh of relief that Season 14 will not include an all-new cast, how did they react to Bethenny's statement? Keep reading for more details.
"RHONY" fans want Bethenny Frankel back on the show
Even though Bethenny Frankel tweeted she would not return to "The Real Housewives of New York City," fans are calling for her to come back. One tweeted, "We would like for you to swoop in and save the day." One pushed for Bethenny and another former New York Housewife to return together, tweeting, "Oh honey come on give the people what we want. Bring @DorindaMedley with you too xx." Another added, "Bethenny, I remember you on the first episode of RHONY! You've alway's been my favorite! You blew up from really hardwork, and you've alway's been my favorite out of all the Real Housewives franchises! You tell it like it is, like myself, and you keep it classy, and ethical!"
While it's obvious that fans miss her on their screens, some of them praised Bethenny for her charity work. One wrote, "I never believed it because I know taking step backwards isn't your thing. Thank you for the work you're doing to help people who need it most!" One fan added, "Good job lady. Keep your priorities straight. You have no time doing these shows when you are needing helping the world."
It's clear that Bethenny's time with Bravo is in her rearview mirror!