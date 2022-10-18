The Realization Gwyneth Paltrow Had Upon Turning 50

Age came with more beauty and wisdom for Gwyneth Paltrow. In a September 2022 interview with Vogue, the "Glee" alum talks turning 50 years old. "I feel great," she revealed. "I feel very happy and fulfilled and not scared and weirdly not freaked out about it." She mentioned that in her 20s, she was trying to figure things out and in her 30s, she had a good grasp on how life worked. In her 40s, she went through a midlife crisis as she questioned what aging means and how she wanted to redefine herself.

The actor and clothing designer has also seen her daughter Apple reach some milestones recently. Apple turned 18 in May, graduated high school, and is now attending college. "I know it sounds nuts, but it feels almost as profound as giving birth," Paltrow, who shares Apple with her ex-husband Chris Martin, told CBS News.

Although it seems that Paltrow has no regrets about her earlier years, she is excited to move onto this next chapter of life. "I would never want to go back to my 20s, or even my 30s for that matter," she told People in October 2021, just after her 49th birthday. "I know myself, I like myself and I am so grateful for the wisdom that comes with age." And now, the actor is taking this newfound acceptance to heart for her 50th birthday.