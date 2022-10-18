RHOP Alums Monique And Chris Samuels Shut Down Swirling Divorce Rumors

Monique and Chris Samuels took to YouTube Live to address the divorce rumors. Monique acknowledged that her problems with Chris were apparent during "Love & Marriage: DC," and shared, "It was crazy building up to that 10-year marker of our marriage and when you've been married that long and you have things that you're like, 'Listen, this is being unmet or I've been unheard,' you start to get frustrated ... So what y'all saw on 'Love & Marriage: DC' last season, it like was my cry for help."

Monique went on to say that she and Chris have always been "vulnerable" and "real" about their marriage and have put it out there on two reality shows. However, she firmly stated, "Are Chris and I getting a divorce? No! We're not getting a divorce. Are Chris and I going our separate ways? Absolutely not."

The former "RHOP" star had previously opened up to ET about her struggles with Chris and how reality television actually helped their marriage. "People always say that reality TV tears your marriage down. What people don't realize is that 'Real Housewives of Potomac' actually in some ways saved my marriage." Monique shared that prior to filming, she and Chris "were in a really rough place," but doing the show helped them "date" again. Monique and Chris have always been transparent about their struggles, and now they're telling the world that despite their issues, they are still together.