Why Monique Samuels Will Never Return To The Real Housewives Of Potomac - Exclusive

Beyond the interpersonal drama she experienced on "RHOP," Monique Samuels revealed another key reason behind her decision to leave the show. "I think the biggest shock factor to me was how much time is actually involved. I thought that it was just going to be, 'OK, we're filming for four months and then we're free. We're off. I can travel. I can do what I've been doing.' No, it's the furthest from the truth," she explained. "I didn't realize how much of a job it is to do reality TV. ... I mean, you have to be darn on call."

"And even when we're done filming, then you have to do press. You have to maintain your social media. You have to promote the show. ... And then no sooner than you're finished filming, now it's time to air," Monique continued. "Then you have to relive everything that you went through for all of those months. Now we're filming the reunion and then we're back to filming the next season. It is never-ending."

"I had no idea that it was a 365-day-of-the-year job, and it really is," Samuels added. "It's a lot of work. So I think that really shocked me because I've watched reality TV for years, and I never knew how much was really involved to make a show happen."

Monique Samuels' "Bindertime Stories" can be seen on her "Tea with Monique" YouTube channel.