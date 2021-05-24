Who Is Mia Thornton, RHOP's Newest Star?

There is turmoil in Potomac, if the extended trailer for Season 8 is any indication. Released on May 24, the supertease hints that almost every single one of the Real Housewives is going through some tough times. For example, Ashley Darby is seen crying, and Robyn Dixon is dealing with lack of motivation and is being scolded by Juan to get out of bed and "do something." And Ray Huger? Well, it looks like someone is flirting with him over a text message.

To balance all of this drama, Bravo has also cast a new lead, Mia Thornton, to come in and fill out the group. Wendy Osefo, who is also reportedly having marriage troubles this season, brought her A game to her first season last year. But now that she's been through the wringer, it's time for her to welcome a newbie onto the scene, too.

Will they be friends or foes? That remains to be seen, but what thing is sure: Mia Thornton sounds like a total boss who has a lot to bring to the group.