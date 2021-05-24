Who Is Mia Thornton, RHOP's Newest Star?
There is turmoil in Potomac, if the extended trailer for Season 8 is any indication. Released on May 24, the supertease hints that almost every single one of the Real Housewives is going through some tough times. For example, Ashley Darby is seen crying, and Robyn Dixon is dealing with lack of motivation and is being scolded by Juan to get out of bed and "do something." And Ray Huger? Well, it looks like someone is flirting with him over a text message.
To balance all of this drama, Bravo has also cast a new lead, Mia Thornton, to come in and fill out the group. Wendy Osefo, who is also reportedly having marriage troubles this season, brought her A game to her first season last year. But now that she's been through the wringer, it's time for her to welcome a newbie onto the scene, too.
Will they be friends or foes? That remains to be seen, but what thing is sure: Mia Thornton sounds like a total boss who has a lot to bring to the group.
Mia Thornton worked to be where she is
According to Bravo, Mia has a degree in Neuromuscular Massage Therapy and launched her career as a clinic director and owner of Massage Envy Spas. Now, she runs Joint Chiropractic Doctor Offices in North Carolina, Virginia, DC, Maryland, and New York. Her husband, Gordon Thornton — who is 32 years her senior — also runs the practice with her. The two share three kids: Joshua, Jeremiah, and Juliana. But there's more to her than just her job and her fam.
On social media, Mia Thornton is all about strutting her stuff and empowering other women, especially those in business. She captioned one photo, "Everyday is a HUSTLE. Do I get tired? YES. Do I give up? NO." On another, she wrote, "Get focused queen. You lose momentum every time you look back." Clearly, Mia knows what she wants and how to get it. She also often posts pics of herself with her three kids, and they're always super cute.
But she also clearly has a strong personality that is bound to clash with some of the women. But which ones? Karen Huger famously comes at all the newbie wives, especially when they are as young and accomplished as Mia is. After her dismissal of Wendy Osefo in Season 7, Mia should watch her back when it comes to the OG. Then again, judging by the supertease for Season 8, everyone might be too busy trying to keep their own lives together.