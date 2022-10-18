Which Celebrity Has The Best Smile? - Exclusive Survey

We remember celebrities for the most iconic roles and biggest scandals. With so much of their careers being fueled by red carpet shoots and paparazzi ambushes, however, we also recall our favorite faces by one distinct feature — their smile.

The pearly whites of our most-admired people are often so coveted that sites like Marie Claire have dedicated themselves to documenting celebrity smile transformations. Celebs who began as child stars have stayed in the spotlight long enough for us to witness their brace face and their gradual whitening. Many fans often aspire to the glowing smiles they see in magazines, with some taking it too far. In 2020, BuzzFeed reported on a dangerous new TikTok trend which saw young people filing down their teeth and getting a mouthful of crowns, hoping to mimic the look of Hollywood's veneers.

Whether they're the product of dedicated dentistry or simply lucky genetics, some celebrities' smiles have become iconic and essential parts of their personal brand. We surveyed Nicki Swift readers to gauge their favorite famous grin, and one actor rose decisively to the top.