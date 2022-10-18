Tom Brady Spells Out Where His Loyalties Lie Amid Reported Gisele Bündchen Marriage Drama

Many fans would agree that Tom Brady carries a lot of weight on his shoulders. It's not easy being considered the greatest of all time, which is probably why Brady keeps changing his mind about how he wants to end his career. He's also a family man who is married to arguably one of the most beautiful women in the world: supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Reportedly, there's been pressure on Brady to do something to help save his marriage before it's too late. "Gisele is waiting for Tom to make a big gesture of support to her," one source close to the situation told Us Weekly after reports indicated that the Brazilian beauty had already hired a divorce lawyer.

And while Brady has proven time and time again that his love for Bündchen has remained strong over the years, the model has supposedly had enough with his long-standing commitment to his career. Back in 2017, Brady even said, "If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today," according to Inside Edition.

That said, it looks like Brady has once again spelled out where his loyalties lie, as reports continue to hint that he and Bündchen are totally headed towards splitsville.