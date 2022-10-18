Crisis Management Expert Says James Corden Must Get Real To Save Reputation After Restaurant Fiasco - Exclusive

James Corden is no stranger to public apologies. The host of "The Late Late Show" has a bad reputation for his real-life behavior, and has had to apologize to BTS stans and walk back his distasteful jokes regarding Harvey Weinstein. And the latest reports of his behavior have set the internet ablaze with more disdain for the celebrity.

On October 17, Keith McNally posted a blurry image of Corden on his Instagram and shared a lengthy explanation why Corden was banned from his popular restaurant, Balthazar. The restaurant owner wrote that Corden may be a talented comedian, but was "a tiny cretin of a man." He then detailed the "most abusive" behavior he'd ever seen at his establishments in 25 years displayed by the late night host.

McNally included two different examples that showed just how bad Corden was while dining at Balthazar. One claimed that in June, Corden demanded free drinks after finding a hair in his food. The second noted that while the "Into The Woods" actor was at brunch on October 9, he complained that his wife's egg yolk had a little bit of egg white in it. When the kitchen sent it back out with the wrong side, Corden yelled at staff that they "can't do [their] job!" The staff member in charge of smoothing things over with Corden "was very shaken." Corden has yet to acknowledge any of this publicly according to BuzzFeed News, but it might not matter if he does anyway.