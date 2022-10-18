Cory Hardrict Proclaims His Feelings For Tia Mowry Amid Divorce

Cory Hardrict is making it clear that he still has love for his wife amid news of their split. Tia Mowry filed for divorce on October 4 in Los Angeles after 14 years of marriage, TMZ reported. While the reason behind her decision is still unknown, the "Sister, Sister" star noted "irreconcilable differences" as a cause for their breakup, according to court documents obtained by the outlet. Hardrict and Mowry first met back in 1999 on the set of "Hollywood Horror" before getting married in April 2008, per People.

Although fans were shocked to find out the devastating news, the 1990s icon appears to be in good spirits. "I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I've received," Mowry said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I'm all about inspiring and encouraging, and the DMs that I've gotten from so many women who are going through the same thing... it has just been [amazing]," she continued. "I feel so blessed."

Hardrict also updated his fans about what was going on and expressed his feelings about the whole situation.