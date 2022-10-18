Cory Hardrict Proclaims His Feelings For Tia Mowry Amid Divorce
Cory Hardrict is making it clear that he still has love for his wife amid news of their split. Tia Mowry filed for divorce on October 4 in Los Angeles after 14 years of marriage, TMZ reported. While the reason behind her decision is still unknown, the "Sister, Sister" star noted "irreconcilable differences" as a cause for their breakup, according to court documents obtained by the outlet. Hardrict and Mowry first met back in 1999 on the set of "Hollywood Horror" before getting married in April 2008, per People.
Although fans were shocked to find out the devastating news, the 1990s icon appears to be in good spirits. "I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I've received," Mowry said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I'm all about inspiring and encouraging, and the DMs that I've gotten from so many women who are going through the same thing... it has just been [amazing]," she continued. "I feel so blessed."
Hardrict also updated his fans about what was going on and expressed his feelings about the whole situation.
Cory Hardrict says he loves his wife even though they are getting a divorce
Cory Hardrict hopped on Instagram Live to hype up fans about an all-new episode of the CW hit series, "All American: Homecoming." The actor — who stars in the show — couldn't stop expressing how much he loved his fans and quickly diverted the conversation to seemingly address his family as well. "I love y'all, for real," he said (via The Shade Room). "I love my beautiful family... I love my kids... I love my wife," Hardrict continued. "Just know that it's all love, okay? I love you guys, alright?"
Although very confusing, it wouldn't be the first time Hardrict and Mowry send subliminal messages on social media. Shortly after news broke that the "Twitches" star filed for divorce, Mowry shared a quote on her Instagram Stories that led fans to believe something troubling might have occurred in her marriage. "Letting go can be painful. But, it won't hurt as much as holding on to an illusion," the post read (via The U.S. Sun). Hardrict didn't hold back and quickly fired back at his wife with a post of his own. "Acting off emotions will cost you every time," his post read (via Hot 97).
Mowry and Hardrict share children Cree and Cairo and according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Mowry is opting for joint legal and physical custody of the kids.