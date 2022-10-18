Twitter Is Having A Field Day Over Olivia Wilde's Special Salad Dressing Recipe

Just when we thought there was no more Olivia Wilde content to be wrung from the internet, the special salad dressing story hits our screens — and the tweets have not disappointed. Wilde's custody battle with former fiancé Jason Sudeikis has already been eventful, to say the least. Nothing says "contentious" quite like getting served legal documents while live on stage. Picking up the baton from that bonkers custody story is the interview Wilde and Sudeikis' former nanny gave to The Daily Mail.

The nanny alleged that Wilde began dating Harry Styles while she was still engaged to Sudeikis. This person also claimed that the former "Saturday Night Live" star became particularly enraged when Wilde made her "special salad dressing" for Styles. So much so that the actor flung himself under her car to keep her from going to Styles' house with the evidently magical condiment.

This tale has left the entirety of the internet with just one question: What in God's name is Wilde putting in her salad?