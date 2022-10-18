Twitter Is Having A Field Day Over Olivia Wilde's Special Salad Dressing Recipe
Just when we thought there was no more Olivia Wilde content to be wrung from the internet, the special salad dressing story hits our screens — and the tweets have not disappointed. Wilde's custody battle with former fiancé Jason Sudeikis has already been eventful, to say the least. Nothing says "contentious" quite like getting served legal documents while live on stage. Picking up the baton from that bonkers custody story is the interview Wilde and Sudeikis' former nanny gave to The Daily Mail.
The nanny alleged that Wilde began dating Harry Styles while she was still engaged to Sudeikis. This person also claimed that the former "Saturday Night Live" star became particularly enraged when Wilde made her "special salad dressing" for Styles. So much so that the actor flung himself under her car to keep her from going to Styles' house with the evidently magical condiment.
This tale has left the entirety of the internet with just one question: What in God's name is Wilde putting in her salad?
Twitter wants to know the dressing recipe
The report that Jason Sudeikis was so emotionally attached to Olivia Wilde's special salad dressing that he would lie down in front of a car to keep her from giving it to someone else has rocked everyone's world. For obvious reasons.
"I just read a headline that said jason sudeikis laid down in front of Olivia wilde's car to stop her from bringing Harry styles a salad with special dressing. I'm just supposed to scroll past that and go on about my day?" read one viral tweet. Another Twitter user with seriously chaotic energy opined, "If I was Olivia Wilde I would post the salad dressing recipe to my Instagram story and then turn off my phone." As a matter of fact, many social media users have been clamoring for the recipe. "I need olivia wilde to drop her salad dressing recipe that bagged harry and had ted lasso throwing himself under her car," one person wrote. Engagement Chicken is out. Special Salad Dressing is in.
Luckily, some people think they may have figured out what's in this magic sauce. The gossip site Deux Moi noted that Wilde once shared a salad dressing recipe on a Food Network show, which is, naturally, now circulating widely. "Update: THE INTERNET FOUND WHAT MIGHT BE THE SALAD DRESSING OLIVIA WILDE TOOK WITH HER. Which is ...*checks notes* just a very basic vinaigrette," one person wrote on Twitter.
It's not about the vinaigrette — it's about love.