Kanye West Is Turning Up The Divorce Heat With Kim Kardashian

The divorce drama between Kanye West — now legally known as "Ye" — and Kim Kardashian has seemingly had no end in sight. From West's criticism of Kardashian and her parenting on social media to his fifth divorce lawyer's decision to quit representing him, the high-profile separation of the two stars has been on display to the public. And it hasn't always been the prettiest separation in Hollywood history — Kardashian reportedly paid for additional security at their children's private school after West revealed its name online (per TMZ).

Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, according to TMZ, with the outlet writing at the time that the separation proceedings seemed to be going smoothly between the two. Although the time since the SKIMS founder's legal filing has proven otherwise, there are new indications that West and Kardashian are closer to finalizing their divorce than ever, per a new report from The Blast.