Kanye West Is Turning Up The Divorce Heat With Kim Kardashian
The divorce drama between Kanye West — now legally known as "Ye" — and Kim Kardashian has seemingly had no end in sight. From West's criticism of Kardashian and her parenting on social media to his fifth divorce lawyer's decision to quit representing him, the high-profile separation of the two stars has been on display to the public. And it hasn't always been the prettiest separation in Hollywood history — Kardashian reportedly paid for additional security at their children's private school after West revealed its name online (per TMZ).
Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, according to TMZ, with the outlet writing at the time that the separation proceedings seemed to be going smoothly between the two. Although the time since the SKIMS founder's legal filing has proven otherwise, there are new indications that West and Kardashian are closer to finalizing their divorce than ever, per a new report from The Blast.
Kanye West is seeking a settlement
According to The Blast, Kanye West is seeking to settle his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The outlet, citing relevant legal documents, states that West has filed what is known as a "declaration of disclosure," and that he and Kardashian have reportedly come to an agreement on how to split their assets. The Blast notes that child custody arrangements may remain an ongoing issue for the couple, however.
When Kardashian and West's divorce was first announced, StyleCaster reported that the stars had a prenuptial agreement in place prior to their marriage that didn't include child custody at that time. Details of the prenuptial agreement were published by Radar Online in 2014, to which a source said, "The entire process for the prenup for Kim and Kanye has been extremely easy, and relatively drama free. Kanye didn't even think the couple needed a prenup, and was ready to give Kim carte blanche to all of his financial assets."
Time will tell if the Radar Online source's comments will hold true in relation to Kardashian and West's final divorce settlement following this newest update about the split.