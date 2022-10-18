Wendy Williams' Health Appears To Be Taking A Positive Turn

There have been several instances in recent months that have prompted concern for Wendy Williams' health. From seemingly passing out in a Louis Vuitton store, to telling the New York Post that she was single and "ready to f***," Williams' behavior over the past year has been concerning to those around her. However, after spending some time in a wellness facility, the former daytime talker is said to be doing much better.

"We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, told People in a statement. "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects." Williams herself had a special message for fans, and added that she is "back and better than ever."

News of Williams' improving health came just one day after her friend, anchor Rosanna Scotto, told Page Six that the Emmy-nominated broadcaster was considering opening up a restaurant. And while Scotto did not discuss the details surrounding Williams' health, the "Good Day New York" anchor did reveal that she has recently spoken to the television personality.