Insiders Reveal The Chaos Behind The Scenes At The Wendy Williams Show

"The Wendy Williams Show," once synonymous with salacious Hollywood gossip, has seen the tides turn against it over the past year, with its devoted host, Wendy Williams, becoming the hot gossip everyone is talking about.

In the recent past, Williams and her show have been plagued by miscommunication, scandals, and ongoing health issues. Those issues only came to a head in 2021, but the seeds of those issues were planted years before. In 2017, Williams started sparking rumors of health issues after fainting during her Halloween episode. While the TV host notably laughed off the fall, her health condition spiraled from that moment on. A year later, Williams announced she was diagnosed with Graves disease — an autoimmune disorder that attacks the thyroid creating symptoms such as brain fog, eye problems, and forgetfulness, alongside other symptoms, per NBC News.

Not only that, but during that time, Williams was struggling with substance abuse alongside a difficult divorce. Yet, despite the diagnosis and difficult time, Williams was determined to put on the best show for her fans. As time went on, those working on "The Wendy Williams Show" noticed their fierce leader was no longer reporting the news, she was becoming the news — leaving insiders to wonder if and when they would need to break the news that Williams would no longer be the star of her titular show.