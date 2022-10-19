Meghan Markle Speaks Out About The Queen's Death For The First Time

It almost seemed like time stood still when the world learned of Queen Elizabeth II's death. The long-ruling monarch died on September 8, 2022, at age 96. The royal family took to Twitter to share the news with the public for the first time. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the account tweeted, while including a photo of the late queen. Countless celebrity tributes poured in, including some from Sir Elton John to Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Of course, Queen Elizabeth's family also shared their fond memories of the late monarch. According to The Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeted mourners in the days following Queen Elizabeth II's death, and that was the first time Harry spoke about his grandmother's death. "It's a lonely place up there now without her," he said. "Every room she was in, you felt her presence throughout." Harry also released a statement on the Archwell website, saying that in mourning the queen, the royal family is "reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty" (via Yahoo! Sports). He added that his grandmother "was globally admired and respected." Additionally, he recalled fond memories of his grandmother over the years, "from my earliest childhood memories with you to meeting you for the first time as my commander in chief to the first moment you met my darling wife."

Now, Meghan is breaking her silence to remember the queen.