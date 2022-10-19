Britney Spears' NSFW Announcement Leaves Fans Scratching Their Heads

On October 18, Britney Spears shared a snap on Twitter of herself posing nude on a bed with the caption, "I have a premiere for a movie this week 'THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY P****' !!!" One confused Twitter user wrote, "Please tell me your account has been hacked. There's so much you could be doing with your life right now, and yet this is what you choose?" Another Twitter user quipped, "That whole Free Britney thing definitely didn't pan out." Others expressed concern for Spears' sons, and one Twitter user replied, "I feel sorry for your kids. I'm sure their friends are constantly reminding them off [sic] their mother's [sic] naked pictures online."

In September, Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline sat down with "60 Minutes Australia" to share how their teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, feel about Spears' selfies. "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her," he revealed. Federline shared that he told Sean and Jayden their mother was simply expressing herself through her pictures. However, he said in the interview, "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."

While Spears seems to be enjoying her newfound freedom, many fans are starting to think she's gone overboard with her nude selfies.