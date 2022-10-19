Britney Spears' NSFW Announcement Leaves Fans Scratching Their Heads
Since Britney Spears' conservatorship with her father ended in November 2021, the pop star has not been shy about showing some skin. For a year, Spears has taken to social media to flaunt her freedom and share risqué, pictures of herself. While many of her fans encouraged her to finally be herself, many of Spears' posts had people confused. In July 2022, Spears posted a nude selfie on Instagram with the caption, "TRUTH MATTERS !!! That's a joke ... What are the wise birdies thinking about today???" While many thought she looked great, one Instagram user wrote, "How is this freedom? I'm confused!"
Spears' latest nude Instagram post also had fans concerned for her. The "...Baby One More Time" singer posed on a beach sans clothes with no other explanation. One Instagram user replied, "Am I the only one that looks at her eyes in these posts and sees there's nobody home? Who is at the wheel here? Because it's certainly not Britney." Another Instagram user wrote, "Just because you can, doesn't mean you should." Now, Spears has done it again with another nude selfie that has confused fans.
Fans don't know what to make of Britney Spears' latest Tweet
On October 18, Britney Spears shared a snap on Twitter of herself posing nude on a bed with the caption, "I have a premiere for a movie this week 'THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY P****' !!!" One confused Twitter user wrote, "Please tell me your account has been hacked. There's so much you could be doing with your life right now, and yet this is what you choose?" Another Twitter user quipped, "That whole Free Britney thing definitely didn't pan out." Others expressed concern for Spears' sons, and one Twitter user replied, "I feel sorry for your kids. I'm sure their friends are constantly reminding them off [sic] their mother's [sic] naked pictures online."
In September, Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline sat down with "60 Minutes Australia" to share how their teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, feel about Spears' selfies. "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a few months since they've seen her," he revealed. Federline shared that he told Sean and Jayden their mother was simply expressing herself through her pictures. However, he said in the interview, "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."
While Spears seems to be enjoying her newfound freedom, many fans are starting to think she's gone overboard with her nude selfies.