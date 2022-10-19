Which Real Housewives Divorce Did Bravo Fans Totally See Coming? - Nicki Swift Survey

Divorce is commonplace on Bravo. If you put a bunch of crumbling marriages under a microscope and open them up to criticism, many of them don't last. Still, the only thing more stressful than getting divorced, probably, is getting divorced on television and then having to discuss it with Andy Cohen and the rest of the world at a three-part season reunion.

Who could forget Vicki Gunvalson — the first "Housewife" ever — who started the show married to Donn Gunvalson? Vicki and Donn's relationship broke down over the course of a few seasons until they were yelling at each other in public. Not even a vow renewal could save them. Soon enough, they split. Vicki went on to date a man named Brooks Ayers (who pretended to have cancer) and then got engaged and dumped by a man named Steve. All the while, Vicki maintained the constant refrain that she wished she'd stayed with Donn.

Vicki is far from the only divorcee on the network who may or may not have regrets. Unfortunately, it seems like heading toward divorce is a prerequisite for casting on the "Real Housewives." Since breakups are so often a plot point in the franchise, Nicki Swift asked our readers which divorces they saw coming from a mile away. Unlike the splits, some of the answers were surprising.